The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,112 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $76,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

