The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $83,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

