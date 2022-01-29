The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.67% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $64,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

