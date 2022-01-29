The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $65.94 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $65,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.