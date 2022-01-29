The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $66.02 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.60% of East West Bancorp worth $66,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

EWBC opened at $84.08 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

