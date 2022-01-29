The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $68.33 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of CME Group worth $68,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $234.04. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

