The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.47 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 874,995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.77% of Gildan Activewear worth $69,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

