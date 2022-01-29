The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $70.89 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Newmont worth $70,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

