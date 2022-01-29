The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.14 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $77,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

