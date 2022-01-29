The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $78.02 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $78,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.