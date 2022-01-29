The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $82.13 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General worth $82,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

NYSE:DG opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

