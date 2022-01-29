The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $85.26 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $85,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,322.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,327.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,938.80 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

