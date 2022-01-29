The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $90.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $90,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

