The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $95.03 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.52% of Boston Beer worth $95,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $5,990,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $426.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.84 and its 200 day moving average is $553.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.68 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.