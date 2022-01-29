The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $81,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

