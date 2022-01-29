The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $65,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

