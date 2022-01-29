The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $70,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

