The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.74% of Comerica worth $77,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 322,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

