The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 15,521 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $63,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 1,532.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON opened at $270.18 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.