The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 48,100 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.60% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $70,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.