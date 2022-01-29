The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 620,939 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $98,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 814.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,009,396 shares of company stock worth $1,098,655,708 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

