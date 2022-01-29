The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,132 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,472 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $79,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.