The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,520 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,520 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.67% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $75,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

