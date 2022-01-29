The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,740 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $97,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $604.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $537.84 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

