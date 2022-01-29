The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 406,888 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.56% of Teck Resources worth $93,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $62,145,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

NYSE TECK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.