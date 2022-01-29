The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,804 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $75,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $674.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.74. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

