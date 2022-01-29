The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,558 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $66,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.43 and a 200-day moving average of $633.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

