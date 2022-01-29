The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310,286 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.54% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $70,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

