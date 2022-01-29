The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $66,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $409.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

