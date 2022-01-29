The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $14.46. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 43,866 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
