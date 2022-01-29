The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $14.46. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 43,866 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $18,744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

