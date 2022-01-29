The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Middleby by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

