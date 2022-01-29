The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

