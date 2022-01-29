The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NSEC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of -0.01.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

