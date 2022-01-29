The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ODP worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on ODP in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.03. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.