The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STKS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $387.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

