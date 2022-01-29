The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $63,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,675,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

