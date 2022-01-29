The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

