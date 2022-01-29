The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

