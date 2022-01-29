The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Position Reduced by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of The Shyft Group worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHYF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

