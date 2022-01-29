The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Toro worth $54,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Toro by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Toro by 428.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

