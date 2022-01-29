The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.5% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $598,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $78.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

