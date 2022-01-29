The Transfer Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $435,382.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.87 or 0.00018124 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $720.12 million and $435,382.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

