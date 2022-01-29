The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $41,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,677 shares of company stock worth $8,582,820. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

