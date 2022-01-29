The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

