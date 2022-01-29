Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Volume of $44.09 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $919.90 million and approximately $44.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00189109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00029377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00389636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00071688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

