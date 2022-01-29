Thingschain (TIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 43.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $14,783.46 and approximately $34.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.79 or 0.99932133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021598 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.08 or 0.00486451 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

