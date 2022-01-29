Thore Cash Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,468.00 and $79,565.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00290765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002126 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

