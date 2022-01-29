Thorstarter Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $124,633.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

