Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Update

Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thrive Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thrive Acquisition Corporation is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

