Throne Market Capitalization Hits $56.24 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $56.24 million and $1.90 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.34 or 0.06778559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.02 or 0.99644893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

